Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:24 PM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

KTVZ

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 98 cents to $81.31 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.47 to $87.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. February heating oil rose 9 cents $3.47 a gallon. February natural gas fell 10 cents to $3.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $4.30 to $1,928.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 7 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 129.58 Japanese yen from 128.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.0854 from $1.0831.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content