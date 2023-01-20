Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event
By JAMEY KEATEN and COURTNEY BONNELL
Associated Press
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Power brokers have wrapped up the World Economic Forum’s annual conclave in the Swiss town of Davos as worries about the war in Ukraine, a warming planet and a cooling global economy dominated discussions about the world’s ills. It’s anybody’s guess whether an event that churns up pledges, promises and partnerships to help realize the forum’s ambition of improving the world will bring any concrete progress. Political leaders, corporate titans, activists and others spent the week discussing Ukrainian pleas for additional aid, slow progress on climate change, a new U.S. clean energy law and whether the global economy is better off than the disaster many had feared.