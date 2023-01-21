France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings on Sunday. And 300 lawmakers from both countries are meeting at the Sorbonne University to mark 60 years since a landmark treaty sealed a bond between the longtime enemies that underpins today’s European Union. Talks will focus on energy, economic policy and defense. A top priority will be to work out Europe’s response to U.S. subsidies especially for electric car makers.

By SYLVIE CORBET and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.