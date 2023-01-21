Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers’ meeting

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey has canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to the Nordic country’s issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take place. He said the meeting no longer held “any importance or point” because Sweden continued to allow “disgusting” demonstrations against Turkey. It is the latest backlash from Turkey, a NATO member which has been holding off on approving Sweden’s application to join the military alliance until the Swedish government cracks down on groups that Ankara regards as security threats. Sweden is bracing for several demonstrations this weekend.

By KARL RITTER and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY Associated Press

