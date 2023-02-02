Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian government says it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow’s mission to United Nations agencies in the city, to leave the country. The Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement on Thursday that two diplomats the Russian Embassy had “engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status” and two at the permanent mission to the U.N. in Vienna “committed acts incompatible with the Headquarters Agreement.” It didn’t elaborate. The diplomats were given a week to leave Austria. Western European nations and Russia have expelled each others’ diplomats on several occasions since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine started nearly a year ago.

