Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:10 AM

It’s Wall Street’s favorite year of the presidential cycle

KTVZ

By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — You may be sick of politics, but Wall Street is just getting to its favorite part of the presidential calendar. The third year of the presidential cycle has historically been the best for the stock market. Going back to the start of 1945, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 15.9% during the last full year before an election, compared with an overall average of 9.2% for every year.  Most of that better-than-usual performance is packed into the first half of Year 3.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content