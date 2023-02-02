Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man says he was left with a $1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants. Keith Stonehouse says the food piled up quickly at his Detroit-area home Saturday after his son, Mason, used Stonehouse’s Grubhub account to order such food as jumbo shrimp, salads and chili cheese fries. Stonehouse tells MLive.com that it “was like something out of a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit,” but he’s not laughing. His wife, Kristin Stonehouse, says Grubhub has offered the family a $1,000 gift card and is considering using the family in a promotional campaign. Grubhub officials didn’t immediately respond to a message.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.