Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Losses for the troubled Adani Group, India’s second-largest conglomerate, have deepened as shares in its flagship company tumbled another 25%. Adani’s listed companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value over the past 10 days after a U.S. short-selling firm issued a report claiming the group engages in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations. Shares in Adani Enterprises fell as much as 30% early Friday but recovered much of that lost ground to trade about 15% lower. The company’s share price has plunged by about 66% since Hindenburg Research issued its report, saying it was betting against Adani shares.

