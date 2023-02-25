Macron defends contested pension plan at French farm fair

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to defend his unpopular pension plan in an effort to show that he hears concerns of farmers and other ordinary citizens. Macron was speaking at France’s biggest farm fair. The pension changes meant to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 were among recurrent topics during the visit at the Paris Agricultural Fair. Macron was scheduled to spend the whole day at the fair on Saturday. Macron has vowed to go ahead with the pension reform despite a series of strikes and protests in France

