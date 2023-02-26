Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor. Scholz said Sunday that improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year. He said it should not be seen as a hurdle if people arrive in the country speaking English first and then acquire German later on. Scholz was speaking on the second day of his trip to India, after meeting Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

