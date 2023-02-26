Japan’s Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan is speeding up its shift to electric vehicles, especially in Europe, where emissions regulations are most stringent. Nissan said in a statement it will make practically all its offerings electric or series-hybrids in Europe by fiscal 2026, at 98%, up from the previous target of 75%. Such offerings in Japan will be raised to 58% from an earlier 55%. Nissan’s sales target in EVs and series hybrids, called “e-POWER,” remain unchanged for the U.S. at more than 40%. In China the number is being lowered to 35% from the previous 40%, although that’s only EVs. The targets underline the pace of the shift toward EVs by region.

