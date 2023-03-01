Kohl’s swings to surprise loss and issues bleak outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s reported it swung to a surprise loss from a profit and posted a drop in sales for the fourth quarter as the department store’s customers pulled back spending on clothing amid inflation. The company issued a financial outlook that was below analysts’ expectations. The company reported a loss of $273 million, or $2.49 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 28. That compares with a profit of $299 million, or $2.20 per share, in the year ago period. Sales decreased 7.2% to $6.02 billion. Comparable sales _ those from stores opened at least a year and online channels _ were down 6.6%.

