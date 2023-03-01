Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. senators are planning to propose legislation that would make railroads, like the one involved in last month’s fiery crash and toxic chemical release in Ohio, subject to a series of new federal safety regulations and financial consequences. Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican JD Vance are key co-sponsors of the bill to be introduced Wednesday. It responds to regulatory concerns raised by the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border. The legislation would subject all trains carrying hazardous materials to additional safety regulations and state notification requirements, and increase penalties for violations.

