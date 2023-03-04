Bankman-Fried might use flip phone under stricter bail plan

Prosecutors and attorneys for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried are requesting the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur be allowed a flip-phone or another device that’s not a smartphone while on bail. The proposal was submitted Friday to the judge overseeing the case. Prosecutors alleged last month that Bankman-Fried used electronic devices in ways that can’t be traced. Under the proposal, Bankman-Fried’s phone functions would be limited to SMS text messages and voice calls. He could also get a new laptop with limited use. The judge still has to decide whether to approve the proposal. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to cheating investors and looting customer deposits at FTX, his cryptocurrency platform.

