Days after exiting its stake in troubled electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs, Altria announced a $2.75 billion investment in electronic cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc. As part of the deal, tobacco company Altria Group Inc., which makes Marlboro cigarettes, will have full global ownership of NJOY’s e-vapor product portfolio, including pod-based e-vapor product NJOY ACE.

