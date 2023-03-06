Digital foot soldiers: Pro-Trump bots swarm DeSantis, Haley

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers have uncovered a network of tens of thousands of fake Twitter accounts created to support former President Donald Trump and attack his critics and potential rivals. Those targeted by the bot network include a Republican candidate for president, Nikki Haley, and potential Trump rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The network was discovered by an Israeli tech firm, Cyabra, which shared its findings with The Associated Press. While the network’s creator remains unknown, its existence is a reminder that online manipulation techniques pioneered by Russia are becoming increasingly common in the U.S.

