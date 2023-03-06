Insider Q&A: Satellite company fights climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Finding and fixing methane leaks has been identified by scientists as one of the most effective ways to turn the tide of global warming. To help uncover those leaks, Canadian company GHGSat launched six satellites to search for methane plumes. The satellites have made troubling discoveries, including record-high methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Company President Stephane Germain speaks with The Associated Press about about his vision for the company.

