Turkish watchdog says it’s fining Musk over Twitter takeover

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s competition watchdog says it is fining Twitter owner Elon Musk for taking over the social media platform without seeking the board’s permission. The Turkish Competition board said Monday the billionaire would be required pay 0.1% of Twitter’s gross revenues in Turkey in 2022, without providing a figure for the fine. Musk would be able to challenge the decision at an administrative court in the Turkish capital of Ankara within 60 days, said the board which is tasked with ensuring fair competition in the country. The decision, which was made public on Monday, was reached “unanimously” on March 2, according to a statement from the board. Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in late October.

