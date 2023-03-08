Michigan Democrats move quickly to repeal right-to-work

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are moving rapidly Wednesday to repeal that state’s right-to-work law that prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay fees. The law was passed by a GOP-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in 2012 amid intense protests at the Capitol. Democrats had made it a top priority to repeal the law, as well as restoring the state’s prevailing wage law, after they took full control of the state government in January for the first time in 40 years. The repeal is expected to go to a vote on the House floor on Wednesday.

