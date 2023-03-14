Gallego slams Sinema over 2018 bank deregulation vote

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is slamming independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for backing a bank deregulation bill he says contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Gallego told reporters Tuesday that he voted to protect Arizona while Sinema “voted to protect Wall Street.” The contrast over the 2018 legislation feeds Gallego’s push to portray Sinema as a friend of powerful interests, a central theme of the Senate campaign he launched in January. Sinema was one of 50 Democrats who voted for the 2018 legislation rolling back provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial regulation measure. A spokeswoman for Sinema declined to comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.