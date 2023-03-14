Gallego slams Sinema over 2018 bank deregulation vote
By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is slamming independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for backing a bank deregulation bill he says contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Gallego told reporters Tuesday that he voted to protect Arizona while Sinema “voted to protect Wall Street.” The contrast over the 2018 legislation feeds Gallego’s push to portray Sinema as a friend of powerful interests, a central theme of the Senate campaign he launched in January. Sinema was one of 50 Democrats who voted for the 2018 legislation rolling back provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial regulation measure. A spokeswoman for Sinema declined to comment.