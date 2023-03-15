MGM to renovate, rename Water Club hotel in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The owners of Atlantic City’s top-performing casino are renovating and renaming its stand-alone non-casino hotel. MGM Resorts International is spending $55 million to renovate and rename the Water Club hotel next to the Borgata casino hotel. It will be named the MGM Tower. The first re-done rooms will be available in April, and the project should conclude by Memorial Day weekend. The Water Club opened in 2008 as a non-gambling hotel complement to the Borgata, which soon realized it needed additional hotel rooms after its own 2003 opening.

