Retail sales slip 0.4% in February after buying burst in Jan
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February after a buying burst in January, underscoring the volatility of the economic environment. The government said Wednesday that retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2 % in January, helped by an increase in auto sales. Retail sales were down in November and December, the critical holiday period. Excluding gas and autos, retail sales were unchanged from January, according to the Commerce Department. Sales at furniture sores fell 2.5%, while business at restaurants slipped 2.2%. Sales at department stores declined 4%.