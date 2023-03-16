Greek unions stage general strike over rail deaths
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A general strike in Greece called in response to a rail disaster last month has grounded flights and extensively disrupted services with protests in cities across Greece planned. The strike on Thursday also kept ferries to the Greek islands at port and left public hospitals running with emergency staff. It also halted public transport services and led to class cancellations at state-run schools. Unions have rallied behind railway workers’ associations who have staged rolling walkouts since the head-on train collision in northern Greece on Feb. 28 that left 57 people dead and dozens injured.