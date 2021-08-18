Ethnic health care systems strained in Myanmar amid pandemic

AP National News

By VICTORIA MILKO

AP Science Writer

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Independent ethnic organizations that have been providing health care in Myanmar after the collapse of the country’s central health system are now facing serious challenges of their own. Among them: A fierce new wave of COVID-19 cases, a crackdown by the military government, and shrinking support from international donors. Health care workers in these border regions say that medical supplies such as oxygen and medicine are extremely limited as more people with coronavirus symptoms continue to arrive at their clinics.