Film bares disputes behind construction of 9/11 museum

AP National News

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A new film out this week, shortly before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, exposes disputes that went into construction of the memorial and museum at the World Trade Center. “The Outsider” depicts a philosophical dispute between a creative director who wanted a broader look at what that day meant for the world and museum professionals who sought to keep displays focused on that tragic day. But filmmakers who had extensive access to behind-the-scenes deliberations during the museum’s creation sided with the creative director in making their film. Now, the museum’s current leadership is not happy with ‘The Outsider.’ It will first become available to the public Thursday through Facebook.