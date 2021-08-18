The Latest: Biden to keep troops in until US evacuees out

AP National News

The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, Biden said that the U.S. will do “everything in our power” to get Americans and U.S. allies in the nation out before the deadline. Pressed repeatedly on how the administration would help Americans left in the nation after Aug. 31, Biden finally affirmed, “if there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay till we get them all out.” Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban took full control of the nation.