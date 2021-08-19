Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters are battling a major wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fourth day northwest of the Greek capital. The fire near the village of Vilia has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area. Strong winds predicted for later in the day could complicate firefighting efforts. The fire department says 427 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, along with 149 vehicles, five water-dropping planes and five helicopters are battling the flames. The Vilia blaze is the latest of hundreds of wildfires that have burnt across Greece this month, fueled by a heat wave – the country’s most severe in about three decades – that parched shrubland and forests.