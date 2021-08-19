Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has assured his Libyan counterpart that Moscow supports the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country and is prepared to help work out the details with other countries. Russia was among the foreign powers backing the warring sides in Libya’s conflict, with some officials and media reports alleging that Russian private military contractors took part in the fighting. The Libyan foreign minister said her government considers the issue of withdrawing foreign fighters “important” and “a priority,” but stressed that it should be done gradually to avoid a new slide into chaos. The two met in Moscow Thursday.