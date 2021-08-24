Harris shifts focus to pandemic response in hard-hit Vietnam

AP National News

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is turning her focus to the coronavirus pandemic during her visit to Vietnam, a country grappling with a worsening surge in the virus and stubbornly low vaccination rates. Harris’ visit on Wednesday marks the first time a U.S. vice president has traveled to Vietnam. Harris is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia in which she first met with top officials in Singapore and delivered a speech outlining President Joe Biden’s vision for the region. The Indo-Pacific nations have become a central focus for the Biden administration as it seeks to offer a counter to China’s growing influence globally.