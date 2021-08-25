Cruise lines require vaccinations, tests, amid virus surge

AP National News

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and DAVID KOENIG

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Cruise companies are adapting to a changing landscape amid a rise in COVID-19 cases that is threatening to dampen the industry’s comeback. Cruise lines have detected infections among vaccinated crew members and passengers, including a recent case in an elderly traveler that resulted in death. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its recommendations on travel and mask use. The agency advises travelers who are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness to avoid cruises. It also recommends that they provide both proof of a vaccine and a recent negative test.