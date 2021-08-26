Gunmen release students in northern Nigeria 3 months later

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. Other preschoolers were left behind as they could not keep pace when the gunmen hurriedly moved those abducted into the forest. Gunmen have abducted hundreds of students in northern Nigeria this year, and the government has been unable to halt the spate of abductions for ransom. As a result, many schools have been forced to close due to the risk.