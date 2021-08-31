Black women seeing guns as protection from rising crime

AP National News

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Experts in the firearms industry as well as gun-rights advocates say more and more Black women are considering gun ownership for personal protection. Fear of crime, especially as shootings and murders have risen in cities big and small, is one driver of the trend. But a new motivator is the display of public anger in the last 15 months beginning with confrontations in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis under the knee of a police officer. Worries about anger over COVID-related restrictions and about outrage over the outcome of the presidential 2020 election, driven by lies, are contributors, too.