EasyJet rejects bid offer as it seeks to raise more money

AP National News

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British airline easyJet said it has rejected an unsolicited takeover approach as it announced plans to raise another 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) from shareholders to shore up its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Thursday, the company said its board had “unanimously” rejected the offer from an unnamed company. The bid is widely thought to have come from rival Hungarian airline Wizzair. Wizzair has yet to respond to questions on whether it was behind the offer. According to Easyjet’s board, the offer “fundamentally undervalued” easyJet. The airline expects capacity in the first quarter of 2022 to be running at 60% of the levels seen in the equivalent period of 2019.