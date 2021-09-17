County cuts deal to end fight over Arizona Senate subpoena

AP National News

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Board members overseeing Arizona’s most populous county have reached a deal with the Republican-controlled state Senate that will end a standoff over its demand that they hand over computer routers for use in an unprecedented partisan election review. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced the deal Friday night. The county will keep the routers while a special master takes questions from the Senate’s election review contractors. He will then give the Senate information on the routers they say they need to finish the election review. Supervisor Bill Gates said the deal will protect sensitive information while avoiding a massive financial penalty the county faced if it had not complied.