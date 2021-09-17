One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one stunning afternoon, President Joe Biden was dealt a trio of punishing setbacks. The challenges are emblematic of the difficulty he has faced trying to overcome defining tests like the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Afghanistan and the need to be a more reliable partner to shaken allies. The wave of bad headlines came just as the White House aimed to implement a September reset, moving to refocus on Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda and galvanize divided Democrats in attempt to turn the page on the most challenging stretch of his young term.
Comments
3 Comments
Biden is a war criminal- he just bombed “civilians” in Afghanistan ! I warned all Americans about the war mongering Demokrat party and their tendency to bomb women-children- and the elderly- and it has happened again ! President Trump never acted in this reckless manner- America is a humiliated nation- shame has become part of the national psyche.
Odd- I don’t believe Z21 has covered this sickening story… “Liberal media hammers Biden admin over botched Afghan drone strike: ‘This is absolutely horrifying'”… https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-admin-botched-drone-strike-reactions
https://ktvz.com/videos/2021/09/17/us-military-admits-it-killed-10-civilians-and-targeted-wrong-vehicle-in-kabul-airstrike-2/