Voters choose new Hong Kong electors under pro-Beijing laws

AP National News

HONG KONG (AP) — Select Hong Kong residents are voting for members of the Election Committee that choose the city’s leaders. Sunday’s vote was the first under reforms made to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty lead the city. The Election Committee will select 40 of 90 lawmakers in the legislature during elections in December, as well as elect the Hong Kong leader during polls in March next year. Nearly 4,900 chosen voters went to five polling stations under a heavy police presence. Just 412 candidates are up for 364 seats in the 1,500-member committee. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the election was “very meaningful.” She called the vote broadly representative, noting that associations that represent Hong Kongers who live in mainland China are included.