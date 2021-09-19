Emmys: Jean Smart pays tribute to late husband in speech

AP National News

Jean Smart held back tears while accepting the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for her role in “Hacks” on Sunday night. She dedicated her win to her late husband. “Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday,” Smart said. Smart won for her portrayal of comedian Deborah Vance in the HBO series. Smart’s husband of 30 years, actor Richard Gilliland, died while the show was in production. The audience at the ceremony was quick to give her a standing ovation, and her speech left her co-star Hannah Einbinder in tears. Many on social media were angered that the Emmys still played her off the stage.