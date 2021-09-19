Search resumes for man whose girlfriend disappeared on trip
Associated Press
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of law enforcement officers have started a second day of searching in a vast wildlife area near Florida’s Gulf Coast for a 23-year-old man that authorities consider a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend who went missing while on a cross-country trek. The search for Brian Laundrie resumed Sunday at the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida. Laundrie and Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police say Laundrie was alone when he drove back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.
