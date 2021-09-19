Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava threatens some homes

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma has erupted after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people. Some lava flows are now creeping toward isolated homes. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption Sunday on Cumbre Vieja, which last erupted in 1971. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a point in the volcanic ridge where scientists had been closely following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago.