US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

AP National News

By JUAN A. LOZANO, ERIC GAY and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States is trying to block the Mexican border at an isolated Texas town where thousands of Haitian refugees have set up a camp. But the migrants quickly found other ways to cross nearby. The attempted border closure aimed to stop the flow of migrants. It happened Sunday as officials also began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland. About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians have been crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, for almost three weeks. Yellow police tape was being used to block them from using a small dam to walk into the U.S.