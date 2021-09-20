Another inmate dies at NYC’s troubled Rikers Island jail

AP National News

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, bringing the troubled lockdown’s death toll to 11 this year. The city Department of Correction says 42-year-old Isaabdul Karim died at a jail infirmary just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Department officials say Karim was taken to the infirmary after he reported that he was not feeling well. He was given CPR, but he was later pronounced dead. The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi says the death “appears to be natural.” The death came days after both Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to improve conditions at Rikers Island.