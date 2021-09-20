‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges

AP National News

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of his countrymen from genocide has been convicted of terrorism offenses and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Human rights watchdogs and other critics of Rwanda’s repressive government have described the trial as an act of retaliation. Rusesabagina is credited with saving ethnic Tutsis during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide and is a recipient of the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom. He boycotted the announcement of Monday’s verdict after saying he didn’t expect justice. The U.S. resident and Belgian citizen was convicted on eight charges including membership in a terrorist group, murder and abduction.