Tensions soar at Kosovo-Serbia border over license plates

AP National News

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tensions have soared on the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Pristina authorities started implementing a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo. Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were deployed Monday on the tense border as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs reportedly drove there in their cars to protest the move. They blocked one of the border points in protest. Serbian police have for years been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia. The latest move by Kosovo authorities appears to be a tit-for-tat action. Serbia doesn’t recognize its former province of Kosovo as a separate nation and considers their mutual border only as an “administrative” and temporary boundary.