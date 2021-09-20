Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

AP National News

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive. Students and staff at at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms. Video posted on Russian news sites showed some students jumping out of second-story windows. In some footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus sidewalk cradling a long-barreled weapon. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. The university said about 3,000 people were on campus at the time of the shooting.