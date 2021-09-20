UK gov’t says lights will stay on despite energy price surge

AP National News

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s business secretary says there is no danger that people won’t be able to heat their homes this winter after a surge in natural gas prices forced him to hold emergency talks with energy suppliers and consumer groups. Kwasi Kwarteng also assured lawmakers that the government wouldn’t bail out failing energy suppliers as a result of the growing crisis. He says: “there is absolutely no question of the lights going out or people being unable to heat their homes.″