Grenade attacks in Burundi kill 2, wound scores

AP National News

By ELOGE WILLY KANEZA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says two people had been killed and 102 others wounded in grenade attacks in the commercial capital, Bujumbura. No one has claimed responsibility, and it was not clear who was behind the attacks on Monday that Prime Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni alleged were “terrorist acts” by people who seek to profit from insecurity in the East African nation. The attack followed two reported blasts at the international airport in Bujumbura on Sunday, shortly after President Evariste Ndayishimiye left the country to attend the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders.