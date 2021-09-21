Millennial Money: 5 steps to level up your side hustle

AP National News

By KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet

The pandemic isn’t crushing the entrepreneurial spirit. It’s fueling it. People normally tied to a desk or working double shifts used lockdown to launch side hustles, and some have turned those side gigs into full-fledged businesses. Entrepreneurs hoping to do the same need to plan carefully to give their new venture a shot at staying power. Research the best legal structure for your company, build out a formal business plan and invest in professional help where needed. A separate business bank account and credit card can help keep finances organized, as can the right bookkeeping software.