Report: Births decline in pandemic may have turned corner

AP National News

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

While there has been a decline in births in the U.S. during the pandemic, a new report suggests the drop may have turned a corner last March as births started rebounding. The report released Tuesday by the Census Bureau says the decline in births was most noticeable at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. But last March, births barely declined, only 0.15%, compared to March 2020, when the new coronavirus was declared a national emergency. Census Bureau demographer Anne Morse says the trend suggests some people who postponed having babies last year had them this year.