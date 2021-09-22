‘Grow up’: UK’s Johnson says world must face climate change

AP National News

By The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change. In a speech, he’ll say humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender. Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland in six weeks’ time. In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly, he’ll say it’s now or never to stop global warming becoming catastrophic. He’ll say humanity is acting like a teenager who thinks “someone else will clear up the mess we make, because that is what someone else has always done.”