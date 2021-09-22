Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ goal: maintaining its integrity

AP National News

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik knew she’d be busy around this time of year, but not this busy. Besides returning to production on her Fox comedy series “Call Me Kat,” Bialik was recalled to duty as a “Jeopardy!” guest host in the aftermath of the messy effort to replace Alex Trebek. Mike Richards exited as newly minted host (and producer) in August after past unsavory podcast comments came to light. Bialik and “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings were then asked by studio Sony to fill in while its host search began anew. Bialik says her goal is maintaining the show’s integrity.